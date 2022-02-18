Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run on Highway 101 near Healdsburg

A woman who stayed behind with a pickup that was out of gas while her companion went for help was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Thursday morning on Highway 101 near Healdsburg, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a Chevrolet S-10 pickup driven by a Kelseyville man was traveling southbound on Highway 101 around 12:30 a.m. when it ran out of gas.

The pickup stopped on the side of the road south of Limerick Lane and the driver walked to get help while his female passenger stayed with the vehicle. When the driver returned, he found the woman had been struck and was lying in the roadway. He called 911 as the suspected vehicle fled the scene.

Officers responded and the woman was declared dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing but evidence indicates the suspect vehicle is a silver or similar-colored 2019 or 2021 Ram pickup, according to a news release.

The Ram has damage from the collision on the right front and possibly the right side.

“The Ram truck and driver have not yet been located, but we are investigating multiple leads,” the release said.

The Santa Rosa CHP Office urges anyone with information regarding the incident to call 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.