Pedestrian hit and killed on southbound 101 in Sausalito, CHP says

A pedestrian was hit and killed on southbound 101 in Sausalito Tuesday morning, leading to the closure of all southbound lanes at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol said.

By 6:30 a.m., only the left and center lanes were still closed.

Drivers can expect delays, especially heading south to the Golden Gate Bridge, as the CHP investigators remain on scene.

Details on the incident that happened at 4:25 a.m. were not available at the time this story was published.

There was no estimated time when all lanes will reopen.