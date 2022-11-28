Pedestrian hit by truck, killed in Santa Rosa

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a work truck Monday morning in Santa Rosa, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol was dispatched about 5:30 a.m. to the crash at Stony Point Road and Wilfred Avenue, according to Officer David deRutte.

Sonoma County Fire District and Sonoma Life Support were also sent to the intersection.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated, deRutte said.

The driver has not been arrested.

