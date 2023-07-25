A Napa man was struck by a car and killed more than a week ago after he stepped into the path of an approaching sedan, authorities said.

The pedestrian was hit by a Cadillac CTA driving northbound at 9:50 p.m. July 15, California Highway Patrol Officer Jaret Paulson said in a news release. The man was attempting to cross North Kelly Road just south of State Route 29.

The man, who CHP believed was about 60 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene about 10 minutes later.

His identity has not yet been released by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cadillac driver, a Napa girl, was not found at fault for the collision because she had the right-of-way, Paulson said.

She and another passenger in the Cadillac were not injured.

