Pedestrian hit, killed by driver on Bay Area freeway

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on a San Francisco Bay Area highway early Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred just after 4:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 680 near Contra Costa Boulevard in Pleasant Hill according to the CHP.

"At the time of the crash, the pedestrian was within the roadway on I-680," CHP spokesperson Adam Lane wrote in a text. "A Toyota Corolla traveling southbound was unable to avoid the pedestrian and struck them."

The individual, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene; the driver of the Toyota was not injured. The early investigation revealed that a second car may have been involved.

The freeway was temporarily closed; all lanes were open by 6 a.m., according to the CHP log.

CHP is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 925-646-4980.

