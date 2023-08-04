Pedestrian hit, killed in Napa car crash ID’d

Authorities have identified the man who was struck by a vehicle and killed last month after crossing in front of the approaching car in Napa.

On July 15, Heleodor Martinez, 60, was walking across North Kelly Road when he was hit about 9:50 p.m. by a Cadillac CTS traveling north, Napa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford said.

Martinez, a Napa resident, was pronounced dead at the site of the collision, located just south of State Route 29, about 10 minutes after first responders arrived.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.25944764708252&lat=38.23353164330767&z=14">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Martinez died of multiple blunt impact injuries, Wofford said.

The Cadillac driver, a Napa girl who stopped at the scene after the crash, was not found at fault because she had the right-of-way, officials said.

She and another passenger were not injured.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.