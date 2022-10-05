One adult, two juveniles injured after struck by vehicles in separate Rohnert Park crashes

Rohnert Park police are looking for witnesses to three separate Wednesday morning crashes that left an adult pedestrian and two juvenile bicyclists with minor injuries.

In the first incident, at 7:20 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a car on Rohnert Park Expressway.

The crash shut down the westbound section of Rohnert Park Expressway between Snyder Lane and Country Club Drive for about 20 minutes, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver was not injured and cooperated with police. Investigators do no believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, according to Deputy Chief Kevin Kilgore.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

In the second incident, a juvenile bicyclist was hit by a car around 7:40 a.m. on Snyder Lane at the Copeland Creek Trail crossing.

Although witnesses told the driver to stay at the scene, the driver fled and was last seen traveling south on Snyder Lane, police said in a news release.

Police say they are looking for a woman who is about 50 years old with shoulder-length black or gray hair driving a light blue or purple sedan or small SUV in connection with the incident.

The third crash of the day happened at 8:05 a.m. when a car hit a juvenile bicyclist crossing Snyder Lane near Lawrence Jones Middle School.

Witnesses said the car was turning southbound onto Snyder from the school parking lot when it struck the bicyclist. Witnesses also said the driver stopped to speak with the juvenile, but left the scene without identifying themselves, according to the release.

Police are seeking a red car with California license plates 7YPM635 in the crash.

Both bicyclists were treated at the scene of their crashes for injuries.

Witnesses to any of these incidents are asked to call police at 707-584-2600.

