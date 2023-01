Pedestrian injured in Santa Rosa hit-and-run still hospitalized; search for driver continues

No arrests have been made as of Monday in a Santa Rosa hit-and-run that critically injured a pedestrian who remains hospitalized, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified by authorities, suffered life-threatening injuries and, as of Sunday night, was being treated at a local hospital, according to Santa Rosa police Sgt. Kevin Naugle.

The pedestrian was initially taken to the hospital Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of Yolanda Avenue, according to a news release.

Santa Rosa police officers responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m. They’d received reports that after striking the pedestrian the driver then fled eastbound toward Petaluma Hill Road.

This device is unable to display framed content. Click here to view this embed.

Through an initial investigation, police determined that a white pickup truck with tool boxes on its bed, make and model unknown, had hit the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 707-543-8422.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.