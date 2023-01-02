Pedestrian injured in Santa Rosa hit-and-run still hospitalized; search for driver continues

No arrests have been made as of Monday in a Santa Rosa hit-and-run that critically injured a pedestrian who remains hospitalized, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified by authorities, suffered life-threatening injuries and, as of Sunday night, was being treated at a local hospital, according to Santa Rosa police Sgt. Kevin Naugle.

The pedestrian was initially taken to the hospital Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of Yolanda Avenue, according to a news release.

Santa Rosa police officers responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m. They’d received reports that after striking the pedestrian the driver then fled eastbound toward Petaluma Hill Road.

Through an initial investigation, police determined that a white pickup truck with tool boxes on its bed, make and model unknown, had hit the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 707-543-8422.

