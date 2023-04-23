Pedestrian killed in Windsor crash

An adult pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Windsor, authorities annouced Sunday.

Officers from the Windsor Police Department were dispatched at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle along Old Redwood Highway near Pleasant Avenue, according to a news release from the department.

The town of Windsor contracts for police services from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived on scene, a passing driver who had stopped to help was performing CPR on the injured person. Windsor officers and medical personnel stepped in and continued providing care but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person’s name, gender, age and place of residence had not been released as of Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian stopped at the scene and cooperated with police.

They did not appear to be intoxicated and were traveling at a “safe speed” prior to the collision, according to the release.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.

At the scene, they appeared “visibly upset,” officials said.

Police closed a portion of Old Redwood Highway, between Pleasant Avenue and Shira Street, following the crash and reopened the road at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Additional details relating to the collision will be released as they become available, according to the news release.

If residents have any information regarding the crash, they are encouraged to call the Windsor Police Department at (707) 838-1234 and ask to speak with Deputy Perkins.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.