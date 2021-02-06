Pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in San Jose

A 62-year-old man running across Highway 101 was struck and killed by a pickup truck traveling southbound late Friday night, said the California Highway Patrol.

The man was running across lanes of US-101 just south of Interstate 880 at around 10:52 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford pickup whose driver slowed down but was unable to stop in time, CHP said in a news release.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver and a passenger in the pickup were uninjured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the incident, which required the closure of multiple lanes of 101 for about two hours and is under investigation by CHP.

The identity of the decedent has not been released pending notification of next of kin.