Pedestrian killed on Highway in Windsor identified

The California Highway Patrol was seeking witnesses to a crash late Saturday that killed a pedestrian on northbound Highway 101 in Windsor.

Stephen Barrey, 38, of Oceanside was identified Monday as the man killed about 10:40 p.m. south of Arata Lane.

Officers found Barrey in the right lane of traffic, while a BMW they suspect he was driving was stopped with the engine running and right side-door open. A Subaru Outback being driven north struck Barrey in the roadway.

“We believe alcohol may have been a factor for Barrey and he possibly exited the BMW to urinate,” CHP Officer David deRutte said.

The driver pulled to the right shoulder and waited for emergency personnel. She was cooperating with the investigation and was not under the influence, deRutte said.

“We’re asking for public assistance if anyone has information to help us. We believe it’s possible there was another person with Barrey because the right side door was open,” deRutte said.

Anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about the incident was asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707) 588-1400.