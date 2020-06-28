Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 101 in Windsor

A person was killed late Saturday in a reported collision with a vehicle on northbound Highway 101 south of Arata Lane in Windsor, according to county fire dispatch.

Multiple calls reporting a body in the roadway’s center lane came into emergency dispatch around 10:45 p.m. CHP, the Sonoma County Fire District and Bell’s Ambulance responded.

Sonoma County Fire crews arrived to the incident north of Central Windsor, and the unidentified person was immediately declared deceased, according to Cyndi Foreman, fire department spokeswoman. The highway was closed and CHP and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the county coroner’s office, began investigating.

A sheriff’s office spokesman deferred to CHP on Sunday morning. CHP has not yet to respond to a request for more information about the incident.

CHP said an abandoned vehicle was found on the highway near the incident, according to county fire dispatch. It is unclear if the vehicle was connected to the person who reportedly died.

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.

