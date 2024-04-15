Pedestrian dies week after car hits him in Santa Rosa

A Forestville man who was struck by a vehicle early April in Santa Rosa died Sunday at a local hospital.

This is the second pedestrian death in 2024 in Santa Rosa, according to police records.

The 65-year-old man died about eight days after a gray Mazda SUV driving south at 35 to 40 mph crashed into him as he ran across Corporate Center Parkway at Challenger Way, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Josh Medeiros said in a news release Monday.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7531885&lat=38.4249453&z=17">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Santa Rosa police and medical personnel responded just after 9 p.m. April 6 to reports of the crash.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was transported to a hospital, where he remained in critical but stable condition for several days. Police learned of his death Sunday, Medeiros said.

The Sonoma County Coroner will identify him after his family is notified.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, Medeiros said. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk or intersection with any traffic lights or stop signs.

This is one of 15 collisions involving pedestrians that have occurred from Jan. 1 to early April in Santa Rosa. Twelve people have been injured in those crashes. Two were fatal.

On March 26, Diana Peter, 71, of Santa Rosa, was using a crosswalk to get across College Avenue at Orchard Street when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the April 6 collision is encouraged to contact Santa Rosa Police Department Traffic Division Officer Riley Howard at 707-543-8541.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.