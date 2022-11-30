Authorities have identified a 39-year-old Santa Rosa man as the pedestrian who died early Monday after being struck by two vehicles on the western outskirts of Rohnert Park, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Jay Holloway was walking along Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, when investigators said he walked into the roadway and was struck by an approaching Ford Ranger, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pickup driver pulled off the road and called 911 just after 5:30 a.m.

Investigators then suspect a sedan hit Holloway but did not stop.

In addition to the CHP, the Sonoma County Fire District and Sonoma Life Support responded to the collision.

Holloway died at the scene.

CHP Officer David deRutte said it is unknown if the second driver was aware they’d struck someone. As of Wednesday morning, the CHP does not have any updates on the sedan driver.

Additional information about Holloway was not immediately available.

The CHP asks anyone with information on the crash or the second vehicle to call authorities at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.