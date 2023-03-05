Santa Rosa police: Pedestrian struck by car remains in critical condition

The 19-year-old female pedestrian struck by a vehicle Friday night in Santa Rosa remains in critical condition after suffering life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The woman’s skull was fractured and her brain shifted in her head, causing a brain bleed, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Travis Dunn said Sunday.

Santa Rosa police were dispatched shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday to Hoen Avenue and Sierra Creek Lane, where the woman had been hit by a white Honda Civic westbound on Hoen Avenue.

The woman was taken, by ambulance, to an area hospital.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the crosswalk where on Jan. 19, Atticus Pearson, a 13-year-old Santa Rosa student, was struck by an eastbound car. He remains in UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland.

Investigators are still determining if the pedestrian in Friday’s collision was in the crosswalk in which Pearson was hit, as well as the speed of the car when it struck her, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

The driver, who did no appear to be under the influence of drug or alcohol, remained at the scene and cooperated with police during their initial investigation, Mahurin said.

Santa Rosa police are still investigating this crash and ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or who may know additional information contact investigators at 707-543-8576.

