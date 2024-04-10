Pedestrian struck, killed at Santa Rosa intersection ID’d

Authorities identified the woman who was struck and killed by a pickup truck in late March at a Santa Rosa intersection.

Diana Peter, 71, was walking across College Avenue at Orchard Street about 6:15 a.m. March 26 when a Chevrolet Silverado hit her.

Several witnesses said she used the crosswalk but had not activated the beacon.

Peter, a Santa Rosa resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sonoma County Coroner identified her Tuesday.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Authorities are still investigating the collision. Speed and alcohol or drugs are not considered to be factors.

The crash was the first of two serious crashes involving a pedestrian to occur within two weeks. On Saturday, a man was hit and critically injured by a gray Mazda sedan traveling 35 to 40 mph as he crossed Corporate Center Parkway at Challenger Way.

