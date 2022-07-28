Subscribe

Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Mendocino County

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 28, 2022, 12:52PM
A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV early Wednesday on a Highway 101 offramp in Mendocino County.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office identified the pedestrian as Robert Jay Watson, 43, of Stockton.

The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. at the West Road offramp from the southbound side of the highway, according to the CHP.

The pedestrian was walking north, wearing dark clothes, when he was hit by the front right side of a Chevrolet Traverse, according to the CHP. The collision knocked him down an embankment.

The SUV driver immediately stopped and called 911, according to the CHP. She was not injured and is not suspected of intoxicated driving, officials said.

