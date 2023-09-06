Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Santa Rosa

The Santa Rosa police issued a news release asking residents to avoid the area of Sebastopol Road between Dutton and West avenues, as they conduct their investigation.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 6, 2023, 1:55PM
Updated 2 minutes ago

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in southwest Santa Rosa, police said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department and medical personnel were dispatched just after noon to a collision at Sebastopol Road and Dutton Avenue in Roseland, said Sgt. Patricia Seffens, a department spokesperson.

The pedestrian was said to be a middle-aged man, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A investigation is ongoing, Seffens said. It is not yet known if the pedestrian was using a crosswalk.

The vehicle stopped at the scene after the collision, she added.

Santa Rosa police issued a statement about 1 p.m. asking residents to avoid the area of Sebastopol Road between Dutton and West avenues after the crash.

Avoid the Area of Sebastopol Rd at Dutton and West Avenues The Santa Rosa Police Department asks you to please avoid the...

Posted by Santa Rosa Police on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.