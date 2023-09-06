Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Santa Rosa
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in southwest Santa Rosa, police said.
The Santa Rosa Police Department and medical personnel were dispatched just after noon to a collision at Sebastopol Road and Dutton Avenue in Roseland, said Sgt. Patricia Seffens, a department spokesperson.
The pedestrian was said to be a middle-aged man, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A investigation is ongoing, Seffens said. It is not yet known if the pedestrian was using a crosswalk.
The vehicle stopped at the scene after the collision, she added.
Santa Rosa police issued a statement about 1 p.m. asking residents to avoid the area of Sebastopol Road between Dutton and West avenues after the crash.
This is a developing story.
