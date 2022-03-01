Subscribe

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Santa Rosa

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 1, 2022, 9:20AM
A pedestrian was killed in Santa Rosa on Monday night after he was hit by a vehicle on Stony Point Road, police said.

The crash happened at about 10:55 p.m. where Stony Point crosses over Highway 12, police said.

Authorities did not release the pedestrian’s name on Tuesday. He was described as a homeless man.

The driver who hit him is not suspected of driving under the influence and was not arrested, police said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

