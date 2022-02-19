Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing street in Santa Rosa

A 69-year-old man was killed crossing the street Friday evening in Santa Rosa.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Santa Rosa police responded to reports that a vehicle had a hit a man on Marlow Road, south of its intersection with Guerneville Road.

When officers arrived, an ambulance was on the scene, with paramedics treating Constantino Zamudio Calderon of Santa Rosa, who was down in the roadway with a head injury, according to Sgt. Josh Ludtke.

The victim was taken to the emergency room at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A preliminary investigation showed that Calderon was crossing Marlow Road in a south-west direction when he was struck by a Cadillac sedan, just east of the driveway to the Safeway. The Cadillac’s windshield had been shattered “primarily on the driver’s side,” according to a police report.

The driver of the Cadillac remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. After participating in field sobriety tests, the driver was determined to not be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.

At this time, police believe the driver was not at fault.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact Officer Mike Mieger with the Santa Rosa Police Traffic Division at 707 543-3636.

