Pedestrian struck, critically injured by vehicle in Santa Rosa

A Sonoma County man remains hospitalized Sunday in critical but stable condition after he was struck this weekend by a vehicle in southwest Santa Rosa, police said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, the man, whose name has not been released, was crossing Corporate Center Parkway near Challenger Way when he was hit by a northbound gray Mazda sedan that was traveling at a “high rate of speed,” Santa Rosa Police Lt. Chris Mahurin said Sunday.

The Mazda’s driver, a woman in her 30s, Mahurin added, remained at the scene, called 911 and cooperated with police.

The pedestrian, who is in his mid 60s, was rushed to an area hospital.

Santa Rosa police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. The driver was not arrested.

There are no marked crossings near the intersection, Mahurin said.

The Saturday night incident is the second time in two weeks that a pedestrian has been struck while crossing a Santa Rosa street.

On March 26, a woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck as she was using a crosswalk to cross College Avenue at Orchard Street, near downtown Santa Rosa.

An investigation into Saturday’s collision is ongoing, police said.

*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct a previous version that misidentified the part of the city where the collision occurred.

