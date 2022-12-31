Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Santa Rosa

A pedestrian who was hit by a car Friday evening in Santa Rosa was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Santa Rosa Police Department officers responded to the scene around 7:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Yolanda Avenue after receiving a report of a person being struck by a car that then fled eastbound toward Petaluma Hill Road.

Through an initial investigation, police determined that a white pickup truck, the make and model of which was unknown, with tool boxes on its bed had hit the victim.

The victim, who was transported to an area hospital, has not been identified by authorities.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident, according to a news release. Anyone with information about the incident should contact police at 707-543-8422.