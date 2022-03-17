Peek inside Sonoma County grocery stores from the 1900s

Like any downtown, Santa Rosa has restaurants, gift shops, bookstores and bars. But a century ago downtown Santa Rosa also had grocery stores.

One downtown grocery store at the corner of Fourth and A streets for several years before the 1906 earthquake was Kopf & Donovan, which sold ”first class ranch quality” local eggs in agreement with the Sonoma County Poultry Association in 1905, according to the Santa Rosa Republican.

“[Kopf & Donovan] is one of the best known in this city or county, and has a large patronage,” the Santa Rosa Republican reported. After 1906 Kopf & Donovan moved to Third Street before moving back to its original location around 1911.

Although popular, supermarkets weren’t super-sized back then. Old local grocery stores photos from the early 1900s show small shops that stocked basic necessities.

Grocery shopping was a household chore predominantly done by women. Nearly all grocery store ads in the 1920s and 1930s targeted “housewives,” or homemakers. A 1932 ad for Rosenberg’s Groceteria claimed that “women in the United State make 80% of all purchases” at grocery stores.

Rosenberg’s Groceteria was another downtown Santa Rosa grocery store, located at B and Fourth streets. In the early 1930s it sold tins of string beans and pineapple for 25 cents, a pound of bacon for 15 cents a pound and butter from Bodega’s Fresh Creamery for 24 cents a pound.

During the 1920s, Skaggs “Cash and Carry” Stores, a former grocery store chain, opened in Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Petaluma and Ukiah. The chain had over 1,100 stores across 14 western states in 1927, according to an ad printed in The Press Democrat.

Advertisements for Skaggs were competitive and a bit aggressive towards local grocers.

“Whenever a Skaggs store enters a new town, most of the high-priced grocers invariably have a ‘change of heart’ and immediately want to be nice to their customers of years standing, and usually offer bargains — such as they have never offered before,” one local Skaggs ad declared.

When a Skaggs store opened in Petaluma in 1922 it “was the center of attention and visited by scores of people” and was described as “an attractive business” in the Petaluma Argus Courier.

Skaggs purchased and shipped $1 million worth of goods from Sonoma County to its stores in 1927, including butter, eggs, apples, prunes and walnuts. Skaggs stores were defunct by 1980.

