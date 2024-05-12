East Bay leaders among 4 killed in San Diego crash

Two East Bay leaders are among four killed in a fatal car crash in unincorporated San Diego County Friday evening, several friends of the well-known personalities reported.

“I’m heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Peggy Moore and Hope Wood,” California Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee said in an X post. “Her passion and fight for justice and equality is what brought her and Hope together.”

According to wire reports, four people total were reportedly killed in the crash Friday evening on Highway 76.

A Chrysler 300 veered across the eastbound lanes into the westbound section, colliding with a white Jeep Gladiator around 11:20 p.m. Both the drivers of the Chrysler and the Jeep were killed.

There were three other passengers in the Jeep, two of whom were killed, along with the driver, and another was severely injured. Authorities have yet to determine why the Chrysler driver’s drove onto the wrong lane. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

The head-on collision also caused a Toyota Camry to be involved in a minor side swipe, California Highway Patrol told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

It’s unclear who was driving the Jeep or the Chrysler.

State Sen. Aisha Wahab, who represents portions of Alameda and Santa Clara County, said in an Instagram post she was inspired by Moore and Wood.

“Saddened by the loss of Peggy Moore and Hope Wood! Peggy was inspirational and so positive in life,” Wahab said. “Both of them worked to better the nation, California, and the East Bay! She taught so many organizers so much!”

According to Hope Action Change’s official website, Moore and Wood, the couple who founded and have led the organizational development and consultancy firm since 2019, “met and fell in love” during the campaign of former President Barack Obama in 2008. In 2016, Moore made a bid for the Oakland City Council, but lost to Rebecca Kaplan.

Moore was a senior adviser to former Oakland mayor Libby Schaff from 2015 to 2017 and a special projects manager to the mayor from 2020 to 2022. She was also a training director with the California Democratic party from 2019 to 2020.

Moore’s work with the mayor focused on implementing restorative justice programs for Oakland’s youth, improving access to affordable healthcare within City Hall, and restructuring boards and commissions.

Prior to developing the political consultancy firm with Moore, Wood’s profile stated she was a former teacher and parent organizer in South and East Los Angeles in 2001 and “found her political voice in the 2007-2008 Obama campaign.”

The couple also championed same-sex causes, campaigning to prevent a state ballot proposition aimed at invalidating same-sex marriages from passing.

“Together they organized, changed hearts and minds, and helped to create a world where who you love doesn’t limit your freedoms,” Lee said. “Both Peggy and hope made an impact on our community, on our, city, on our state, and on our nation that will be felt for generations to come.”

