Penngrove crab feed benefits town’s park and clubhouse

About 175 people happily grabbed bibs and crab claw crackers to enjoy the Penngrove Social Firemen’s Crab Feed Benefit at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse in Penngrove on Jan. 21.

The $65-a-person event raised several thousand dollars and proceeds will go toward improvements to Penngrove Park and Clubhouse, according to Kim Hanson, secretary of the nonprofit’s board of directors. The Penngrove Social Firemen has owned and maintained the Main Street park since 1955 and the clubhouse since the early 1960s.

The sold-out event was postponed from Jan. 7 due to the delay of the commercial Dungeness crab season, and Hanson said even when the season did begin on Dec. 31, the nonprofit had trouble finding enough crab to feed the crowds before purchasing a load of fresh crab caught off the coast of Bodega Bay by Pacific Native Fisheries.

“The event went very well. We had a lot of repeat people who come here year after year,” Hanson said. “They had a wonderful time.”

In addition to crab, the evening included a cocktail reception, and the sit-down dinner also boasted pasta, salad and bread, all prepared and served by members of the nonprofit. Volunteers from the local 4-H club sold desserts.

The Penngrove Social Firemen was first established by volunteers of the Penngrove Fire Department in the 1950s. When the fire department became the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District in 1993, the Social Firemen became a separate club.

“Everything is done by volunteers,” said Hanson. “Our members come though when we need them.”

In addition to the crab feed, which has been going on for more than a decade, Hanson says the nonprofit also hosts an Italian dinner each February, as well as events like the town’s 4th of July parade and the lighted holiday parade in December.

For more information, go to penngrovesocialfiremen.org.