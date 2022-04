Penngrove driver dies after suffering medical emergency

A motorist died after suffering a medical emergency Tuesday afternoon in Penngrove, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported about 1 p.m. at Grove Street and Old Adobe Road, where authorities found a vehicle in a ditch.

The ditch was directly in front of a home on Grove and traffic along Adobe flowed while authorities investigated the scene.

A tow truck operator removed the car and the scene was cleared about 3:30 p.m.

Staff from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office’s coroner’s division responded and the person’s name was not immediately available.

This device is unable to display framed content. Click here to view this embed.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi