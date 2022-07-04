Penngrove’s ‘Biggest Little Parade’ back after 2-year hiatus

“Ladies and gentlemen,” the announcer called into his microphone Sunday, “Welcome to the 44th, 45th and 46th annual Penngrove Parade!”

“The Biggest Little Parade in Northern California,” as the Penngrove Social Firemen organizers like to call it, was back in its July 3 slot after two years of pandemic disruption, and the hundreds of people lining Main Street in Penngrove couldn’t have been happier to see it.

“This is small-town USA,” said Lisa Eck of Rohnert Park, just before she was showered with small packages of Sour Punches, thrown from a float crawling along behind her. “No matter what’s going on in the world — I come here, and I don’t really care about the rest of it.”

It would be harder to get any more “small-town USA” than the Penngrove Parade. Dignitaries like U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and California State Assembly candidate Damon Connolly took part, but they were vastly outnumbered by cute kids, nostalgic old-timers and local agriculture businesses.

Law enforcement blocked off the entire Penngrove downtown, compact as it is, and a stream of visitors poured into the site from blocks away. They were treated to lively stepping from the Cowtown Cowgirls, elder representative of the Gone to Glory Brass Band playing a dented solo alto and a baritone from the tailgate of a pickup, a brown horse painted in stars and stripes, a beat-up truck driven by a man in full beekeeper garb, A-Model Fords and newer-model Corvettes and old John Deere tractors.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7AHcxHrpUwU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“I love it. It’s old school,” said Larry Boywitt, sitting on a camping chair and showing off a fairly vintage handlebar mustache of his own following the parade. “You don’t get much more old school than tractors.”

His companion, Deb Brandon, moved from Petaluma to Penngrove three years ago and had heard stories about this legendary local event, which started in 1976 as part of America’s bicentennial, but hadn’t witnessed it until Sunday.

“I don’t usually get out to parades,” Brandon said. “But maybe since the pandemic started — this returns us to our roots. It’s a good opportunity to start a new chapter. And it was beautiful.”

After the parade came kids’ games, music by local country-rock band Train Wreck Junction and, of course, beer and barbecue. The specialty here is “pit beef,” slow-roasted all night long in a hole dug in the ground.

Patriotism was the obvious theme of the day, with red-white-and-blue everything both moving up Main Street and lining the sidewalks to watch.

For Pilar Bernard, Gabriela Keane and Maria Barberini, that message was tinged with ambivalence.

“The only reason I’m here this time is that I’m ignoring the (Independence Day) holiday, since they’re ignoring me right now,” Bernard said.

She and Keane were wearing matching shirts that read “4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women.”

They made no attempt to obscure the fact that the slogan was aimed at the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning American women’s nearly 50-year-old right to legal abortion.

And yet these three sisters, all in their 50s or 60s, wouldn’t have missed Penngrove’s unique slice of Americana. They figure they have attended the past 20 parades, at least. Keane, the elder sister, rode on a float once.

“Everyone’s been in this parade at some point,” Bernard said.

They were standing in a large, boisterous cluster of attendees in front of their brother’s house on Main Street. Pete McGoldrick — the sisters’ maiden name — has put his stamp on this annual tradition. A big pan of carne asada was sizzling in McGoldrick’s driveway; he makes tacos every year and hands them out to anyone who stops by.

This year, McGoldrick’s granddaughter turned 1 on Sunday. He celebrated by renting a horse and vintage carriage. The baby rode in the open carriage.

Perhaps no one in attendance had a more detached perspective on the proceedings than Ilia Pastuchkov, 28, and Anna Boristova, 33, who had chosen a particularly interesting time for a couple of young Russians to tour the United States.

Pastuchkov and Boristova had visited Yosemite and Sequoia national parks and Lake Tahoe. Before going on to San Francisco, they veered off for a pilgrimage to Jack London State Park. Pastuchkov had read most of London’s books as a child, and greatly admires the fast-living author. En route to Sonoma Valley, they spotted the commotion outside Penngrove and decided to investigate.

Pastuchkov offered his observations.

“That people are happy living here,” the budding de Tocqueville said. “They’re proud of the ground they grew up on. They feel responsible for the land. They’re looking forward to continuing the American way of life — with such big cars, and big parades and big flags. I kind of like it. They’re trying to stick to their roots.”

It was quite a bit different than the military-style parades these two Moscow natives grew up with.

“You mostly see lots of tanks, instead of horses,” Pastuchkov said.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.