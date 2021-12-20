Subscribe

Penngrove’s Holiday Parade of Lights brings cheer to all

MYA CONSTANTINO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 19, 2021, 8:05PM
Tractor trailers and Volkswagen cars covered in glowing Christmas lights filled the streets of downtown Penngrove Sunday night for the area’s sixth annual Holiday Parade of Lights.

“It’s become a tradition for us,” said Danielle Oliveira whose kids sat and pointed to snowman inflatable toys nearby. “This is our second year coming to this parade. We love the small-town feel of this community. We want to feature our trailer in the parade next year too!”

As hundreds of families, large and small, sat in picnic chairs lining the sidewalk from Main Street to Adobe Road, smells of freshly cooked hot dogs infused the air, while energetic kids in Santa hats chased one another in the street.

A singer standing outside sang a classical version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” as kids waved light-up balloons in the air.

The annual parade is sponsored by Penngrove Social Firemen, a 150-member organization whose focus is to support its community. The organization started over 50 years ago by volunteers with the Penngrove Fire Department.

The holiday parade first began in 2016 and was a success.

Now, it’s an annual Penngrove tradition.

“My son, Weston, is only 1 so we wanted to make it special for him and take him to see some cool lights,” Mitch Williams, of Rohnert Park, said. ”It’s been a hard year so coming together tonight lifts us up.“

