Pentagon accelerates withdrawal from Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — United States troops and their NATO allies intend to be out of Afghanistan by early to mid-July, well ahead of President Joe Biden’s Sept. 11 withdrawal deadline, military officials said, in what has turned into an accelerated ending to America’s longest war.

But the race to the exits, which has picked up steam as planeloads of equipment and troops are flown out of the country, leaves the United States grappling with huge unresolved issues that officials had thought they would have more time to figure out.

The Pentagon still has not determined how it will combat terrorist threats like al-Qaida from afar after American troops leave. Nor have top Defense Department officials secured agreement from allies about repositioning American troops in other nearby countries. And administration officials are still grappling with the thorny question of whether American warplanes — most likely armed Reaper drones — will provide air support to Afghan forces to help prevent the country’s cities from falling to the Taliban.

“Withdrawing forces is actually a really delicate kind of operation that has risks associated with it,” said Michèle Flournoy, a former undersecretary for defense under President Barack Obama. “There’s a lot they have to work through before the last person steps on the plane — especially when you have allies on the ground who are going to inherit what we are leaving behind.”

Biden announced last month that all forces would be out by Sept. 11, overruling his military advisers, who wanted to keep a residual American troop presence in the country to help Afghan security forces hold back the Taliban from key population centers along with counterterrorism missions. Almost immediately after Biden’s announcement, Pentagon officials began taking steps to make sure this interim period — one official called it “purgatory” between the announcement and the completion of the withdrawal — was as short as possible.

The Pentagon wanted to avoid what officials said could be a nightmare scenario: a combat-related death in Afghanistan after the president had announced that American troops were withdrawing. Such a loss could prompt a public outcry over why American troops were being put at risk for a lost cause, officials said. That, and Mr. Biden had extended the American presence beyond May 1, the proposed troop withdrawal date outlined in the U.S.-Taliban peace deal last year.

In addition, once the decision was made to leave, officials discovered that there was not that much physically left to move. The Obama and Trump administrations had already cut the American troop presence back to around 3,500 from more than 100,000 in 2011.

Military officials quickly realized that they could be out by early to mid-July; NATO and allied forces are aiming to meet that deadline as well, officials said. The German military, which maintains a modest contingent of troops in Afghanistan’s north, is struggling to meet the U.S. schedule and is racing to catch up, according to U.S. officials.

Kandahar Airfield, once one of the largest U.S. bases in Afghanistan, was quietly shuttered this month along with several other smaller bases. And in the coming days U.S. fighter jets, lethal fixtures in the country since the start of the war, will begin departing from the sprawling Bagram Air Base for good, the officials added. Bagram, the largest U.S. base in the country, is the main hub for the withdrawal and will most likely be the last base the United States leaves behind.

The rapid withdrawal has exposed a variety of complex problems that have yet to be resolved and are provoking intense concern.

Officials have yet to decide how to ensure security for Kabul’s international airport, an issue that could determine whether other nations can maintain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. Australia announced on Tuesday that it is shutting down its embassy in Kabul until the security situation in the country improves.

Around 17,000 private contractors — more than 6,000 of them U.S. citizens — are expected to leave along with U.S. and allied military forces, potentially leaving Afghanistan’s military, and especially its air force, without vital support.

This story is based on interviews with more than a dozen American, European and Afghan officials, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss military planning.

Publicly, administration officials are insisting that the Afghan government can still hang on after American troops leave.

“It’s not a foregone conclusion, in my professional military estimate, that the Taliban automatically win and Kabul falls,” Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters this month. “There’s a significant military capability in the Afghan government. And we have to see how this plays out.”