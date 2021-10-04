Former interpreter for US military in Afghanistan urges advocacy on behalf of those stuck in the Taliban-controlled country

Aimal Halim speaks fast, pausing only to take sips from his Green Bay Packers mug. But he has to slow when he gets to one part of his story. He takes a moment to wipe his eye.

“It affects me so much, I get emotional,” he says, apologizing to his audience.

His mother, sister, brother-in-law and nieces are stuck in Afghanistan, unable to access money he sends and largely living in fear. Under Taliban rule, his 6-year-old niece no longer attends school. His mom is scared to leave her home.

The work Halim did as an interpreter for the U.S. military, utilizing English he learned watching television, puts his family at even greater risk, he said. Today, he uses a name he says honors both his mother and his father but a name he wasn’t born with.

“They hate us more than they hate Americans,” he said of the Taliban. “It’s, ‘Why do you work for them? You are a spy for them. You tell them where we are, you tell them what we do.’”

‘It’s impossible to get out’

Halim, 32, lives in Reno. He hasn’t lived in Afghanistan for 11 years, but he’s deeply tied to his native country because his family remains there.

On Wednesday, the Rotary Peace Fellow spoke via Zoom from Reno to the Santa Rosa Rotary Club, where he has longstanding friends. He spoke of his family’s effort to leave the increasingly unstable country now under Taliban rule.

The money he sends can’t reach them. When he tries, the automatic reply reads only “Pending.”

They have moved to a new residence, a place Halim hopes is safer. They rarely, if ever, leave their home. They are hungry, shut in and increasingly desperate, he said.

And they were also painfully close to escaping.

“She has a visa,” he said of his mother. “She was at the airport that day.”

“That day” was Aug. 26 when thousands of people, desperate to leave Afghanistan before last U.S. troops departed, crowded the airport in Kabul. Bombs detonated. More than 100 people were killed, including at least 13 U.S. service members and 90 Afghans.

“She didn’t even get close to the gate,” he said. “I had people on the ground who could help her. I had people through my Army contacts … but it’s just impossible. The craziness.”

Halim, whose father was killed by Soviet Union soldiers when Halim was 6 months old, became an interpreter just out of high school. He used the English he learned from watching television.

It was dangerous work.

“We were so, so poor. We needed the money,” he said. “I can’t tell you, ‘Oh I was such a patriot.’ No. We were poor. We needed the money.”

He did that work for more than three years. He made connections. An officer he worked for eventually sponsored his enrollment at the University of Nevada-Reno.

He earned the Rotary Peace Fellowship and earned a master's degree at the University of Bradford in England. And when he became a U.S. citizen in 2018, he started the process of bringing his family to the U.S.

“I filed for her, then coronavirus hits and then the rest is Taliban,” he said of his mother. “Now we don’t even have an embassy … It’s impossible to get out of Afghanistan.”

The U.S. and the Biden administration have been severely criticized for how the withdrawal of troops was executed.

On that topic Halim, too, has harsh words. But they are tempered by a deep appreciation for the U.S. investment in Afghanistan for two decades.

“We understand we can’t stay there forever,” he said. “I totally understand that part. But it was the way it was done, a hasty and reckless withdrawal made it very hard. We feel left behind, we feel abandoned. They left us in a very, very bad situation. That his why people are disappointed.”

He pushes back against the notion that it was a meaningless war.

“I feel like there is a the notion that the last 20 years were wasted in Afghanistan and that, I do not think, is the case,” he said. “I think we did very, very well. We had no parliament and now we have an amazing parliament, 30 percent of the parliament was women. That was because of the bravery of Americans.”

But that was before the Taliban took control of the country.

His voice cracks when he speaks of his mom and his sister and his brother-in-law and nieces.

He used to call them every few days. Now he makes sure he has contact with his family once a day, just to make sure they are safe. Sometimes they speak for only seconds.

“Even if it’s for 30 seconds, I have to call in the morning,” he said.

He’ll continue to call them and he’ll continue to speak out — about the good work done by Americans in Afghanistan and for the need for those in this country not to forget the Afghan people or those who helped the Americans and who remain at risk under Taliban rule.

“It’s very simple. Talk to Senators and Congress people in each state,” he said. “Tell them these people worked and stood by us, shoulder to shoulder, and they need to be prioritized and transferred at least to a second country.”

The eyes of the world on Afghanistan, Halim said. And that gives him hope. For his family and for his native country.

“People are not going to be silenced again,” he said. “We are connected to social media. Before, the outside world could not see us. Now they do. That is what gives me hope.”

