People stop to help put out Santa Rosa spot fires

Pedestrians walking along a Santa Rosa road Tuesday afternoon stomped at flames from an ongoing vegetation fire in an effort to help firefighters control the blaze, according to Redcom dispatch.

The fire, which broke out in a residential-agricultural area on Stony Point Road between Wilford and Milbrae avenues, was quickly extinguished by Santa Rosa and Sonoma County Fire District firefighters.

The grassy area where the fire began is south of Todd Road.

The flames were first reported at about 1:15 p.m., said Krista Butts, dispatch supervisor.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Butts said the source of the fire was not determined.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.