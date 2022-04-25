'People's Convoy' pelted with eggs in Oakland, video shows

A "People's Convoy" protest in Oakland sparked a raucous counter-demonstration when angry residents hurled eggs at the passing vehicles, a California video shows.

"Get out of our town," onlookers shouted as some drivers got out of their vehicles to confront people throwing eggs as the convoy passed a Safeway supermarket on Friday, April 22, the video posted to YouTube shows.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/P5Wmh2Hu_24">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Some unfortunate drivers had their windows rolled down during the egging, SFGate reported. Convoy participants were heard afterward on CB radios complaining about having to wash their vehicles.

The "People's Convoy," one of several trucker convoys in the United States and Canada, demonstrated against COVID-19 restrictions in Washington D.C. in March.

At one point, the convoy was held up by a bicyclist, The Washington Post reported.

The California-based convoy rolled into the Bay Area to plant U.S. flags on the lawn of a home owned by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, but couldn't agree on which house was hers, a reporter wrote on Twitter.

The People’s Convoy made it to San Francisco and decided to try and locate Nancy Pelosi’s residence, but the planned activity of placing flags in her yard fell apart due to the group failing to come to a consensus on what home was actually Pelosi’s. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) April 22, 2022

It then headed to Oakland for an impromptu protest outside the home of Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, over an abortion-related bill, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The bill would "do away with a state law requiring coroners to investigate fetal deaths related to a suspected self-induced or criminal abortion," according to the publication.

"Bullhorns and loud trucks lend no legitimacy to baseless conspiracy theories from out of state protestors," Wicks' office said in a statement, The Mercury News reported.

Stuck in traffic passing a Safeway store, the convoy became a target for irate onlookers who purchased eggs at the supermarket to hurl at the vehicles, the Rise Images video shows.