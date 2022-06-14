Pepperwood Preserve smoke is from controlled burn

Heavy smoke that was visible north of Santa Rosa Monday is from the first of three prescribed burns scheduled for this week, the Sonoma County Fire District reported.

Monday’s activity covers 27 acres at the Pepperwood Preserve, between Windsor and Calistoga, and its smoke was visible across the area.

“We know this is really concerning to our community however there are numerous resources on site managing this burn,” the Fire District reported on Facebook.

Another prescribed burn will focus on 11 acres Friday at Rio Lindo Academy near Healdsburg.

The third and final burn this week is scheduled for Saturday at Villas Commons, also by Healdsburg. It will cover 8 acres.

Prescribed burns are carefully planned and " must meet strict criteria for ecological benefit, weather parameters, smoke management, and fire safety guidelines,“ according to the Fire District.

Activities are suspended whenever conditions are unsafe or erratic fire behavior develops.

