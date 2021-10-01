Permanent generators installed at evacuation centers across Sonoma County

Sonoma County this week completed the first phase of an initiative to install 13 generators at major evacuation centers. The effort is in response to the high number of natural disasters that have occurred in the last five years, according to the county.

District 3 Supervisor Chris Coursey and the county’s Department of General Services marked the milestone at a Wednesday ceremony at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, where a 100-kilowatt generator was recently installed, the county said in a news release. The building is the largest evacuation center in the county.

Other buildings to receive generators were the veterans halls in Petaluma and Sonoma and the county’s Transportation and Public Works yard in Santa Rosa.

“Evacuation centers, like the Veterans Memorial Building, provide safe havens for the public during emergencies. We have made this strategic investment to ensure they can keep the lights on during blackouts,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt, who oversaw the generator installation at the Petaluma veterans building last week.

Nine other buildings will receive permanent generators as part of the initiative, including: the veterans hall in Cloverdale, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, two county Information Systems offices, the Clerk-Recorder-Assessor offices, and the passenger terminal at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

The Transportation and Public Works yards in Forestville and Annapolis, and the Department of General Services’ Heavy Fleet Division are also slated to receive generators.

The county allocated $1.5 million to the first phase of the project and approved over $5 million for four of the future projects. The general services department is determining costs for the others, and analyzing possible funding sources to complete the effort.