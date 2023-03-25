The historic Cheese Factory on the Sonoma Plaza is seeking approval for some minor changes, including a new outdoor eating space, better wheelchair accessibility and, in a separate yet to be submitted application, new signage.

Daniel Crowley, the project’s manager, presented some of the plans to the city of Sonoma’s Design Review and Historic Preservation Commission on March 14. He was joined by Boyes Hot Springs architect Michael Ross, who outlined plans to replace lights, replace unused exhaust fans on the roof and add a fully accessible entrance from the alley on the side of the building.

Commissioners accepted the project’s merits, but had reservations about potential impact on the neighboring Casa Grande Servants’ Quarters – part of Sonoma State Historic Park – the completion date of the proposed project and other deferred maintenance at the site.

Ross pointed to the alleyway on the west side of the building which, under the proposal, would be turned into a pedestrian walkway by replacing the concrete and laying new bricks, in addition to new drainage.

“The primary ambition of this project is to make the front of the store accessible,” Ross said at the meeting.

The Sonoma Cheese Factory was founded in 1931 and sits in Sonoma’s Historic Preservation District, which means any changes get added scrutiny from the city.

Listed for $4.2 million in May of 2020, the 11,420-square-foot business was purchased three months later by Sonoma’s Best Hospitality Group, one of many LLCs owned by developer Ken Mattson. Transfer tax records show the sale price was $3.75 million.

ADA compliance

The Cheese Factory has remained largely the same since Celso Viviani and his son Pete built its deco-style exterior in 1931, but other proposed updates to the exterior triggered the need for a a new entry point.

Under the Americans with Disability Act (ADA), building owners who seek to alter historic properties must also create at least one accessible entrance for people with mobility challenges.

Currently, the main entrance of The Cheese Factory does not comply with ADA requirements, Ross said, because it is not at pavement level, making it more difficult for wheelchair users. Ross proposed to repave the alley and replace an existing door on the restaurant’s west side to accommodate such customers.

Boyes Hot Springs resident David Eichar said in public comment that he was pleased to see that the property would be updated with an ADA entrance, but he expressed concern about how long the project would take to complete.

A new Cheese Factory sign? Under a separate Design Review application, project manager Daniel Crowley will propose to update the signage of The Cheese Factory. According to the application from the commission meeting, this update will include the signage on the front of the building facing Sonoma Plaza and on the east side of the building, where for years the first ‘E’ has been missing from “The Cheese Factory.”

“The other concern I have is the time of completion of the project,” Eichar said. “I think with this project — and I’m going to be recommending to the city council and planning commission — that other projects have a construction management plan and a construction completion schedule.”

Eichar alluded to a pair of Mattson projects owned in Boyes Hot Springs, including the Lanning Structures project and the Moon Mountain Road mansions, which have been under construction for years, which has irritated some residents. A building permit is good for one year after approval, but additional time can be granted with an extension, according to city planner Kristina Tierney.

“I don’t want to see any construction on this any longer than it has to be,” Eichar said.

Commissioner Ahmad Jahromi agreed that a timeline for the proposed project would be a good addition. Commissioner Vicki Haraszthy endorsed the recommendation as a way to avoid a “cyclone fence wrapped around The Cheese Factory.”

Protecting the Servants’ Quarters

While a major portion of the discussion focused on the west side’s proposed entrance, Commissioner Toni Thompson raised concerns about the east side of the property where the Servants’ Quarters of Sonoma State Historic Park reside. She asked that State Parks review the proposal and weigh in on any potential impact before moving forward with the application.

“I just think it requires more input from State Parks and professionals, historical preservationists,” Thompson said. “I went to the property today and that Servant’s Quarters is right there. That’s concerning to me because there are several hazards that construction could present.”