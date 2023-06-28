Sydni Locke-Davenport remembers the Perry Ranch as her favorite place to go when she was young. It was the center of everything, from the farm animals to the cooking, to teaching her young cousins how to drive.

Since 1954, the now 10-acre ranch has been integral to her family life and for people looking to celebrate Juneteenth.

The celebration — its most recent iteration held Saturday — started after Locke-Davenport’s grandparents, Marteal (or “Mother”) and Fred Perry, moved to Santa Rosa.

“Mother” Perry worked as a beautician and did hair while her husband worked construction. Locke-Davenport said Tuesday, after living in San Francisco, the couple saved up and bought land on South Wright Road in Santa Rosa.

“They wanted to grow their own food,” she said. And they did.

They also raised all manner of farm animals, from pigs to chickens, cows and ducks.

“Mother” Perry was originally from Alto, a small town in eastern Texas. It’s about three hours north of Galveston, Texas, known as the birthplace of Juneteenth. Only recognized as a federal holiday beginning last year, June 19 honors the abolition of slavery in 1865, when slaves in Galveston were freed.

People had celebrated Juneteenth in Texas for a long time, but when “Mother” Perry got to Santa Rosa, no one did.

Santa Rosans “did not know what Juneteenth was” back then and many not even until just before the COVID-19 pandemic, Locke-Davenport said.

“Mother” Perry put on the first Juneteenth party 69 years ago on her 6 acres of land at the ranch. The celebration has been going strong ever since.

This celebration is different from the one traditionally held each year at Santa Rosa’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. First, it isn’t widely advertised, Locke-Davenport said.

It’s also a celebration of the matriarch’s cooking and her pastoral dream come true.

“Mother” Perry cooked what was grown on the ranch. One of her signature dishes, her granddaughter said, was Texas-style barbecue — pork ribs, specifically. And her potato salad recipe had been passed down four generations, to Locke-Davenport’s niece.

That recipe was shared, though, under the condition that for the Juneteenth celebration the recipe would remain unchanged.

“You can’t put your own spin on it,” she said, “because there’s certain people that are coming for the greens, my sister’s pies and the potato salad.”

Beyond the soulful cooking, Juneteenth celebrations at the ranch also are a celebration of Marteal and Fred Perry.

Locke-Davenport said she never heard her grandmother say one bad word, even when she was being mistreated. She was the head of the household, but Locke-Davenport said her grandparents were partners, and she never saw an argument between them, or with anyone else in town for that matter.

Her grandmother, a Christian evangelist, had a saying: “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.”

“Mother” Perry was a member of the NAACP Santa Rosa-Sonoma County Branch and was a founding member of the Head Start Program in Santa Rosa.

She also built the first pool for the Black community on her property, which resulted in protests from the Ku Klux Klan.

Though she weathered the brutality of racism, hatred and white supremacy, she never faltered as a community leader and builder. She died in November 1996. Her husband, Fred, had died three years earlier.

The future of the Juneteenth celebrations on Perry Ranch are in the hands of future generations but, as Locke-Davenport said, “(‘Mother’) Perry was here for a season.”

“I'm here for this season in life. I will continue to do it as long as I can do it,” and so will her children, “if that's what they wish to do.”

