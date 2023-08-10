Perseid, what NASA calls “the best meteor shower of the year,“ will be at its peak this weekend.

The sky show will be at its most visible point in Sonoma County on Saturday night and early Sunday.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs each year as the Earth passes through the debris of comet Swift-Tuttle’s trails. NASA estimates at its peak, star gazers can expect to see around 40 Perseids in the hour just before dawn.

“The peak of the meteor shower is predicted for the morning hours this Sunday, though the peak activity can vary from the prediction by several hours,“ wrote Jack Welch, a docent at Robert Ferguson Observatory in Kenwood, in an email to The Press Democrat. ”Also, the Perseids are active for a few weeks centered around the peak and outbursts occasionally happen in the days after the peak. So it is well worth watching for the meteors on any moonless night in the coming days.“

Last year, a full moon coincided with the shower, making meteors harder to see. This weekend, the moon will be a waning crescent, allowing for less light and higher visibility.

“The moon cooperates nicely this year with nights largely free of moonlight, especially in the a.m. hours, starting this weekend and for the next nine days or so,” wrote Welch.

Meteors are formed by asteroid debris and comet particles, and as the Earth passes through the trails it interacts with the atmosphere, creating the eye-catching streaks.

“The meteors occur all over the sky, so there’s no special place to look,” wrote Welch. “Best observing is when the sky is darkest, which is from about 9:45 p.m. until about 4:45 a.m. this time of year.”

Here’s how to get the best viewing experience, according to astronomy website EarthSky:

– Find a dark area to observe in the country, away from suburban areas and cities. A wide-open area with fewer trees is preferable for better visibility. “Somewhere where you can see the Milky Way is nicely dark,” wrote Welch.

– Know when the peak time will be. To get the best experience, make sure you go at a time when many meteors are predicted to be visible.

– Watch for an hour or more. Let your eyes adapt to the dark, your eyes can take up to 20 minutes to adjust properly, so the more patient you are the more you will see.

– Bring a blanket, chair and a friend. Avoid your phone (which can ruin your night-adjusted eyesight), relax and get comfortable to have an enjoyable experience.

Where to view the Perseid meteor shower:

– Robert Ferguson Observatory will be holding a Public Star Party starting at 9 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15 or free for members. People will be able to observe the Perseids at the observatory Saturday night and into Sunday morning, according to Welch.

Online producer Charles Swanson contributed to this report.