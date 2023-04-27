Person on electric bicycle dies after colliding with Tesla in the Bay Area

A person on an electric bicycle died after colliding with a Tesla in Fremont earlier this week, NBC Bay Area first reported.

The crash took place Tuesday around 10 p.m. along Peralta Boulevard and Camden Street in the Centerville District, Fremont Police Department representatives told the outlet. Department representatives declined to tell SFGATE whether the car was on autopilot at the time of the crash.

It's not the first fatal collision in the Bay Area involving a person on an electric bike.

In 2020, Bay City News reported that a child in San Jose died on New Year's Eve after colliding with a vehicle. She succumbed to her injuries shortly after getting admitted to a local hospital. In January 2021, a 57-year-old man from Soquel died while riding an electric bike in Rio del Mar, an unincorporated area in Santa Cruz County. After crashing into a center median and being ejected from the bicycle and onto the roadway, he died at the scene, according to California Highway Patrol officers. A year later, Patch reported that James Charles Gordon, a 63-year-old Sausalito resident, died after colliding with a person on an electric bicycle while walking through the Mill Valley-Sausalito area. The Marin County Sheriff's Office wrote that he hit the ground and struck his head, "immediately becoming unconscious and unresponsive."

Bay City News contributed to this report.