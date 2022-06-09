Person, several pets die in Healdsburg house fire

Firefighters pulled a body and several dead animals from a burning house in Healdsburg Thursday morning, the city’s fire chief said.

Firefighters found the body in a bedroom at the single-story home in the 200 block of Prince Avenue, Chief Jason Boaz said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.8683825&lat=38.6192793&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The identify of the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene, wasn’t immediately known, Boaz said. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit is investigating.

Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at about 8:05 a.m.

Boaz, who was the first to arrive, said he saw “heavy fire involvement” on the front and left sides of the home.

It was a “chaotic scene,” he said, and he wasn’t sure whether any of the people crowding around the home were residents who had escaped.

Aside from the person who died, nobody else was in the house when firefighters went inside, according to Boaz.

They knocked down the fire in about 10 minutes and had the blaze under control by 9 a.m., Boaz said.

Firefighters saved a dog and a cat, but three other cats and four birds died in the fire, Boaz said.

A firefighter suffered minor burns while working the blaze and was treated and released from a hospital, he said.

The cause of the fire was unclear, Boaz said, and fire officials are investigating.

He could not estimate the cost of the damage, but said the fire rendered the home uninhabitable.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.