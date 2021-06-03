Person with air soft gun mistaken for active shooter at Santa Rosa Plaza

Reports of an active shooter at the downtown Santa Rosa mall were inaccurate, according to Santa Rosa police.

Instead, according to Sgt. Christopher Mahurin, patrons of Santa Rosa Plaza saw someone with a replica firearm “who was not threatening anyone.”

“SRPD quickly contacted the individual and took them into custody without incident,” Mahurin said.

Apparently the person was in possession of an air soft guy. The incident is being investigating, Mahurin said, “and there was NO active shooter and no mall patrons were threatened or injured.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.