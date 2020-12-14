Personal threats to public officials on the rise across US

State and local officials of both parties have warned that President Trump's increasingly desperate tweets about election fraud are fueling the potential for violence as well as another ominous trend of 2020, in which public servants and others who disagree are targeted at their offices and homes with armed protests, harassing phone calls and stalkers.

Last week, an "enemies" list of state and federal officials who rejected Trump's baseless election conspiracy theories floated up from the dark corners of the Web, with home addresses listed and red targets over their photos, the latest in a string of threats to public officials.

The list falsely accused swing-state governors, voting systems executives and the former top U.S. cybersecurity official responsible for securing November's presidential election of "changing votes and working against the President" in a treasonous attempt to "overthrow our democracy." The names from the list shared on social media included the hashtags #remembertheirfaces and #NoQuarterForTraitors.

Over the weekend, demonstrations by Trump supporters in D.C.; Olympia, Wash.; and elsewhere turned violent, with four people stabbed in the nation's capital and one person shot in Olympia. These kinds of conflicts, coupled with increasingly personal attacks on public officials, are raising fears of worse to come.

"If blood is spilled, it is on the hands of the president," an attorney for Christopher Krebs said in a statement Wednesday. Krebs, the former top cybersecurity official, is suing the Trump campaign and one of its lawyers working to overturn the election results for defamation, after the president fired him and the lawyer suggested that Krebs should be executed.

"Trump and U.S. senators have refused to condemn these death threats," said Jordan Fuchs, the deputy secretary of state in Georgia, after the "enemies" list surfaced online.

Neither the White House nor the Trump campaign responded to requests for comment Friday. The lawyer has said his comments about Krebs were made in jest. Asked about the list, the FBI said it was "aware of the matter" but declined further comment.

As electors plan to meet at the Michigan Capitol on Monday, state Senate and House offices will be closed because of "credible threats of violence," according to a news release issued Sunday night from the office of Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R).

Gabriel Sterling, a Republican voting official in Georgia who was also named on the list, described mounting threats to election workers at a news conference Thursday.

"We have people stalking outside of our elections offices in Cobb County," Sterling said. "We've had a warehouse manager, he was simply taking trash out to the dumpster, and he had somebody follow him with a camera telling him he's going to prison."

Targeting officials' private lives is not a new protest tactic, social movement scholars say. But the coarsening of public discourse ushered in with the election of Trump, a president who revels in personal attacks, and the easy access and anonymity of social media helped take things to another level. Intense political polarization, combined with heightened anxieties during the economic and health crisis of the pandemic, have also turned public servants into villains, experts and officials said.

Throughout the pandemic and the contested election, right-wing pressure to deny the election results and public health guidance on masks and social distancing has become more personal — and dangerous. Experts on extremism say that the country could be headed to a dark place as the inauguration and a new administration near, with the possibility of armed conflict.

"What we're seeing is an escalation, so that instead of people calling each other nasty names and cursing each other out on Twitter or Parler, instead they're doing it in person while holding weapons, " said Dana R. Fisher, a professor of sociology at the University of Maryland and the author of the book "American Resistance." The country is at risk of serious armed confrontation in the days to come, she said.

‘An eerie turn’

Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University at San Bernardino, said his analysts began noticing an uptick in threats against government officials last year, probably inspired by Trump's outspoken criticism of those he disagrees with. The aggression has worsened during the pandemic.

"The direction of the threats and intimidation against state and local officials took an eerie turn in the last couple of years and accelerated during the pandemic because aggrieved people are interacting with their government at the local level — in public health and elections," Levin said. "And those officials are the very ones labeled as legitimate targets for aggressions on cable news, social media and particularly by the president."