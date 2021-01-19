Pet adoptions on the rise in Sonoma County

As executive director of North Bay Animal Services, Mark Scott deals with some grim matters.

He excused himself twice during a recent interview, first to dispatch an animal control officer to help a pair of emaciated cows that had been found in Windsor. A few minutes later, he responded to a call about a cat that had been hit by a car.

The subject of pet adoptions, however, brought a smile to his face. In 2020, Scott said, his agency arranged a little over 500 adoptions: 304 cats, 197 dogs, plus a scattering of bunnies, guinea pigs and other assorted mammals.

That was on par, he said, with the number of animals the North Bay animal agency had found homes for in 2019. “You’d think the number would have been much lower” in 2020, he said, due to the weekslong closure of the enterprise early in the COVID-19 pandemic, and disruptions caused by the wildfires that plagued the area from mid-August to early October.

“But we basically kept it all going,” Scott said.

After putting operations on pause for several weeks, starting in mid-March, “we realized, OK we can’t just close our doors. We still need to serve the public,” he said.

The adoption program continued, in a safe way during the pandemic. “A lot more of it was done on the phone,” Scott said, “but in the end we didn’t miss a beat.”

This has been one of the rare upsides of an otherwise dour year. Despite, and in many cases because of the pandemic, the demand for pets to adopt has seldom been higher in Sonoma County.

“The animals are flying out of here like you wouldn’t believe,” said Meagan Dallas, shelter manager at Humane Society of Sonoma County. She was speaking figuratively, not literally.

Some of that demand is coming from parents, finally acceding to the pleading of home-schooled children with whom they’ve been cooped up for months: “Can we please get a dog?”

“It’s a good time to integrate a pet into the house,” Dallas said, “when everyone is home.”

Pet adoptions across the country spiked immediately after stay-at-home orders were issued last spring, according to Time magazine, which named rescue animals as its “2020 Pet of the Year.”

Demand has not abated since, and 2021 looks to be a big year for shelter pets, as well, Time noted: In January, a shelter dog will take up residence in the White House for the first time when President-elect Joe Biden and the first lady moves in with Major, a German shepherd the Bidens adopted in 2018.

Part of that nationwide demand is a response to the loneliness and isolation public health orders have imposed on some lives. “People living alone, not able to see their friends, their family — they just need some companionship, and we’ve been able to provide that. That feels really good,” Dallas said.

Others have long wanted a dog, but worried about leaving it home alone all day. “Now that group is saying, ‘Hey, I’m home all day now, so it’s a good time adopt,’ ” Scott said.

The process of adoption, during COVID-19, is considerably different. Gone are the days of strolling through the shelter, spying a cute, fuzzy creature, and asking if you might pet it.

“Now, we’re starting everyone online,” said Dallas, whose agency arranged over 1,400 pet adoptions in 2020. Would-be adopters can review pictures and descriptions of the animals, including video of its cats.

Those videos are important, because the pandemic prevents potential owners from meeting cats in person. The cats don’t come outside, and the public isn’t allowed inside the Humane Society’s shelter on Highway 12 between Sebastopol and Santa Rosa.

After expressing interest in a particular feline, prospective parents talk to adoption counselors, who provide “behavior information” and “a firsthand account of what the animal’s like,” Dallas said.

Dogs, however, are allowed into a yard outside, where meet-and-greets supervised by masked, socially distanced counselors, are possible.

The number of dogs coming in to Pets Lifeline, an animal shelter in the city of Sonoma, went down when the pandemic hit. “People were home, so there weren’t as many strays,” said Nancy King, the nonprofit’s executive director.

“But any of the dogs that came in got adopted in a heartbeat,” King said. The same is true for the cats Pets Lifeline rescues.

“Our adoptions in general have been up,” said King, who added that the nonprofit’s classes for new dog owners fill up quickly. “So many people are adopting dogs, then they’re saying, ‘OK, now what do I do?’”

While there’s been an increase in adoptions in the North Bay, Sonoma County’s Animal Services hasn’t been part of that uptick.

“Because we’re under the public health department,” said Brian Whipple, operations manager for animal services, “we ended up having to be shut down to the public for quite a while” because of the coronavirus.

While it didn’t open for adoptions until late November, Whipple said, “since then, animals are being adopted very quickly.”

And that’s a very good thing, he firmly believes.

When everyone is home, and home schooling, “having a pet around really eases some tensions and provides a little humor,” Whipple said. “Dogs and cats are kind of fun. They do some crazy things.”

