‘Pet Country is done’: Lakeport pet store accused of neglect being evicted

Pet Country, the Lakeport store that has been the subject of controversy for more than two years because of alleged animal abuse and neglect, has received an eviction notice to move from its current location by Jan. 31.

“Pet Country is done,” Steven Vaughan Jr., co-owner of the building that houses the pet store, wrote Dec. 15 in a post on a Facebook group page formed to lobby against the business. “I have an eviction judgment from the courts and they are to be out of my parents’ building on North Main Street by Jan. 31st. On Feb. 1st I show up with a locksmith and police officers.”

Vaughan, who inherited the property from his parents, Steve and Joanne, said he and his wife, Rachel, won the judgment on Dec. 2, through mediation in Lake County Superior Court.

He said Pet Country’s owner, Joanne Fernandez and her daughter, Annette Schweitzer, who manages the store, were ordered to get out of the building and leave it in “broom-swept” condition. Vaughan added that Fernandez and Schweitzer stopped paying rent six months ago, while he and his wife have spent $39,000 in attorney fees.

Neither Schweitzer nor her attorney, Andre Ross, returned Press Democrat phone calls requesting interviews, but customers said Schweitzer has been looking for another store to move to and that she has said she will keep the assorted reptiles, amphibians, rats, birds, dogs and cats at her home until she does.

Members of the Facebook group “Pet Country Has To Go,” as well as ex-employees of he pet store, expressed relief that the business was being evicted because it would end the alleged mistreatment of the animals. But they said they were also sad that the former store, which they said was pristine and a friendly place to visit, had deteriorated to its current state.

“Steve and Joanne (Vaughan, who ran Pet Country before Fernandez and Schweitzer) would be heartbroken,” said one former employee who asked that her name not be used so she can still enter the store. “When he sold the store, he was selling his life.”

Another former employee, Gina Schussolin, fought back tears, as he added, “It’s hard, honestly, for me to even drive by that store. The (first) owners ran it so lovingly and (under the current ownership thettore) is just a grotesque shell of what it used to be.”

Facebook group member Erica Guttierez, who took pictures of what she said were dead lizards and posted them on social media last year, said she was “very glad the business is being closed down for the sake of the animals.

“Hopefully she (Schweitzer) doesn’t start another store somewhere else and start the whole animal abuse and neglect again,” she said.

Witness reports submitted to Lake County Animal Care and Control included such claims as feeder rats eating other rats’ carcasses because they had no food, other animals going without food or water for days, and animals being kept in unsanitary and unsafe conditions, such as koi not having the proper mix of chemicals in their saltwater tanks.

There were reports that new lizards were housed in tanks with the remains of dead lizards, while turtle bones were discovered at the bottom of other tanks. Animal illnesses and injuries were left untreated, witnesses said, and the store’s backroom stank from not being aired out, while birds sat on feces-covered bars and rats, mice and guinea pigs were crowded into tanks and cages.

Some said Schweitzer failed to order food and supplies in time and sold substandard animals to customers.

These reports were taken by the county Animal Care and Control staff, who went in to survey conditions but were often turned away because they were told by Schweitzer that they needed a search warrant. Copies of some reports and pictures taken by the agency were given to The Press Democrat by Vaughan.

Lake County Animal Care and Control File 4.pdf

Lake County Animal Care and Control File 3.pdf

In the past, according to Lake County Animal Control and Care Department Director Jonathan Armas , when his office was turned away after attempting to check the store’s conditions, the staff would clean up the store, although some citations have been issued and some animals have been removed.

One of the hardest things for ex-employees and members of the public to stomach has been the placement of a longtime fixture in the store, a cockatoo named Mandy. She used to be up front by the cash register for years, greeting customers as they came in. Now she’s in a backroom with other caged birds and has reportedly been plucking out her feathers, they said.

“The only reason I go in there is to check on Mandy,” said the former employee. “It breaks my heart that she’s stuck in there. The community knows she isn’t happy; her cage is filthy.”

Several people have offered to buy Mandy, and Vaughan said he tried to negotiate to keep her as part of their settlement with Schweitzer and Fernandez, but was unsuccessful.

Former employee Robin Newton said she is happy the store is closing. The final straw for her was when she brought her 4-year-old son in and he couldn’t see the fish in the tank because of the dirty, algae-filled water.

“It went from a pretty immaculate, amazing place to something pretty sad,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at 707-521-5209 or kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.