Petaluma approves Riverbend housing project

A riverside housing development in Petaluma’s Midtown neighborhood is moving forward, following pushback by local residents who appealed prior approvals and drove the developer to revise the project.

It is one in a string of housing projects the city has approved in the last few years, and will transform one of the last remaining vacant lots in the Payran neighborhood.

The City Council recently unanimously endorsed the updated version of Riverbend Residential Project at 529 Madison St., with Councilman Kevin McDonnell recusing himself because he has nearby business interests. Leading changes in the new plan are building 27 units instead of 30, preserving four of five oak trees, increasing street parking and installing all-electric hookups.

Yet like another proposed project in the area, Sid Commons, it has drawn ire from neighbors and community members, who oppose the project’s location primarily over its proximity to the river and its potential negative effects on traffic.

The 3-acre property sits along Madison and Edith streets near the Lakeville Street intersection. It is flanked by Clover Sonoma on one side, and the Lynch Creek Trail and Petaluma River runs parallel behind it. The developer will build a new, private street traversing the property, connecting Madison and Edith streets and a public park along the Lynch Creek Trail.

The revised plan followed a Sept. 14 City Council meeting that ended in a list of requests for the developer, Petaluma-based Steven J. Lafranchi Associates. The list mirrored several requests made by a group of residents who filed an appeal challenging the July Planning Commission’s project approval, including tree preservation, traffic calming measures, increasing street parking, addressing flooding concerns and moving the project to an all-electric model.

The downsizing also reduced the number of affordable units from five to four and pared the plan’s granny units from 10 to eight. The number of public street parking spaces jumped from 10 to 14 along Madison and Edith streets, while the incoming private street will have 21 parking spaces.

After the Planning Commission supported the original 30-unit project, residents Kathy Hutchinson, Stephanie Sanchez, Matthew Pope and Patty McDonough filed an appeal of the decision.

“We very much appreciate the work the applicant has done to save the trees,” Pope said of the revised plan.

A half-dozen other residents had called in to the recent virtual City Council meeting to voice their discontent with the Midtown development.

Resident Taryn Obaid admonished the developers for what she sees as a fundamental lack of engagement with the community.

“This project serves as a reminder that unless you hold a developer accountable to deliver creative and responsible solutions, you’re just not going to get them,” Obaid said.

Chris Robfogel, co-owner of Empire Automotive on Madison Street, said he has seen an increase in traffic in the area every year since his family-run business set up shop in 2004.

“We have a front and center view of the problem at hand. We are witness to daily traffic traveling at unsafe speeds in both directions on Madison,” Robfogel said.

The council expressed appreciation for the revised project, commending the developer for making changes. However, Mayor Teresa Barrett scolded the developer for submitting an original project that she thought lacked appropriate community input.

“I do think you came back with a much better project, I just wish it didn’t take an appeal to get that attitude,” Barrett said at the council meeting.

