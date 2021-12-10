Petaluma art project ‘Fine Balance’ closer to finding its home

Petaluma Public Art Committee members have narrowed a list of alternate locations for an art piece that has stirred a years-long controversy after the project’s planned home on the Water Street corridor was rejected.

During a three-hour meeting, Dec. 8 on Zoom, the committee, city officials and San Francisco-based artist Brian Goggin gathered to consider a more palatable location for Goggin’s Fine Balance, a $150,000 art project which would raise a group of five Victorian claw and ball bathtubs about 17 feet above ground.

Dozens of site locations were considered, but the committee members narrowed their preferences to two locations - either at G and H streets’ pocket parks abutting the Petaluma River, or at Water Street North, behind Brewsters Beer Garden.

“It’s so complicated, and right now it’s largely preliminary,” Melissa Abercrombie, chair of the Public Art Committee, said in a Thursday morning phone interview. “We are trying our absolute best to work within the parameters of what’s been communicated to us by the public, the City Council and the artist, and trying to fund a net positive for the community.”

Location discussions will continue in the new year, and final site plans are set to be presented to the City Council again in February.

Introduced in 2016, the project has sparked controversy since it was approved in 2018, with many residents objecting to the proposed site along Water Street. Finally, amid an onslaught of dozens of impassioned public comments during a Sept. 13 City Council meeting, the council rejected plans for a costly environmental review, pushing the city’s art committee instead to search for an alternate location for the project.

That discussion was taken up Dec. 8, when Public Art Committee members pondered a slate of location options.

Also in question during the meeting was whether or not to add visual appeals such as lighting effects to the final product. But committee members were concerned that such features could significantly increase the cost of the project and increase the potential for more public backlash.

“I think that the smart thing to do is to follow the budget that we currently have as far as we can, and, before we commit to anything, see what the reasonable extra expenses could be,” said committee member Christopher Smith. “I understand that lighting is an added expense, but we won’t know what sort of added expense until a design comes up, until you know where the power is coming from and what the hardware is going to be installing that.”

But cost overruns may be in store regardless, as Goggin, the artist, outlined concerns related to new engineering and installation costs associated with the new site, which he said would require reconstruction of many of the features of his piece.

“It just doesn’t seem fair to ask me to do it twice, and under the same contract and expect(ing) the same impact,” Goggin said.

Abercrombie said, whatever the outcome, she hopes the community can move forward in a positive way, following the obstacles presented throughout the years-long process.

“We’re trying to problem-solve into making it a win for the community and the artist,” Abercrombie said.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.