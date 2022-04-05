Petaluma attack starts over cigarette, police say

An argument over a cigarette led to a suspect attacking a victim with his fists, a lamp and a table over the weekend in Petaluma, police said.

Austin Halvorson, 30, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

About 12:45 a.m. Saturday, the victim flagged down by a person reporting a fight at a homeless encampment near East Washington Street and Highway 101. They found a victim suffering injuries that required medical treatment.

Police say Halvorson “became enraged” during the argument and tried to stab the victim before leaving.

Police arrested him at an unspecified location Sunday. Halvorson is in custody at the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $30,000, according to jail records.

