Petaluma bagel shop laments post-Christmas break-in

With a year of unprecedented economic hardship for many Americans almost in the books, Glenda Dougherty woke up the day after Christmas to find that somebody had broken into her bagel shop.

Dougherty, who owns The Bagel Mill in downtown Petaluma, learned from her baker early Saturday morning that her shop’s front door on Western Avenue had been smashed in.

A review of surveillance footage confirmed the rest of the crime: a man in a ski mask had broken in just after midnight and taken a cash register and an empty cash drawer.

Quick to find a silver lining, Dougherty said in an interview that her insurance should cover at least some of the costs, unlike the havoc wrought by COVID-19. The break-in means she’ll have to wait until Wednesday to reopen while waiting for a cash register to arrive via rush order.

“It’s just kind of crappy on Christmas,” Dougherty said.

Petaluma police did not return multiple messages seeking comment Saturday.

Dougherty, a Sebastopol native who opened The Bagel Mill last year, said that while Petaluma on the whole feels safe to her, this incident marks the third theft at her store in less than two years. The others were more minor, she said: somebody ran in and snatched a cellphone on one occasion, and a group of young men stole her tip jar on another.

She wasn’t sure why her store had been targeted this time, given that there wasn’t any obvious sign of cash sitting around the bagel shop.

“It seems a little stupid on his part,” she said.

