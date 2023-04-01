A man suspected in the December robbery of a Petaluma Exchange Bank was arrested this week after a four-month investigation, Petaluma police said.

Cotati resident Mason Brown, 27, was apprehended during a traffic stop late Thursday afternoon in Forestville.

He is believed to be the hooded man who entered the North McDowell Boulevard bank on Dec. 8 and handed a teller a note demanding money before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash on foot. The robber also was wearing a face mask.

Police said Mason nonetheless was identified as the suspect through witness and employee interviews, surveillance video and crime scene evidence collected during the investigation.

Police said Mason was stopped on Front Street in downtown Forestville at 5:10 p.m. Thursday and taken into custody without incident. It is common for authorities to wait for suspect to leave home so they can take them into custody during a traffic stop.

Petaluma police investigators with assistance from Cotati Police later served a search warrant on Mason’s West School Street home in rural Cotati and removed evidence related to the investigation, authorities said.

Mason was booked into the Sonoma County jail, where he was being held Saturday in lieu of $100,000 bail. He is due to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Police ask that anyone with information relevant to the case contact Detective Corie Joerger, at cjoerger@cityofpetaluma.org or 707-778-4456.

