Petaluma bathtub art project ‘Fine Balance’ gets new look, location

A proposal for a public art installation at the center of a years-long controversy is headed back to the Petaluma City Council with a reduced footprint and new location.

Petaluma Public Art Committee members last week unanimously approved an amended proposal of “Fine Balance,” the planned artwork that would have raised five clawfoot bathtubs above Water Street along the Petaluma River.

The amended proposal calls for just two of the bathtub sculptures propped up by stilts at a pocket park on H Street. The simplified version of the original proposal remains within the project budget, and drew praise from San Francisco-based artist Brian Goggin.

“In many ways I feel like this new site is better,” said Goggin, citing the close proximity to the Rivertown Revival festival that takes place on D Street, and other Petaluma fan-favorite attractions. “It’s a beautiful location, it’s intimate…It’s a placemaker. You’ve got a lot of bang for your buck with this piece.”

During the meeting, Goggin reveled in the piece’s historic symbolism and said it was designed to reflect “love and coming together.” But since it’s proposal in 2016, the $150,000 piece has been a flashpoint for criticism, attracting heated debate and even national attention as residents railed against the project’s cost, location and design.

The public art committee in April approved an $80,000 environmental impact review for the project at the proposed Water Street site, an effort to preempt a potential lawsuit. But after a flurry of resident objections during an hours-long hearing in September, the City Council rejected that review and called for Goggin and committee members to return to the drawing board and consider alternate location options. after hearing hours-long objections from residents who said the art piece would take away from historical city views, outdoor restaurant options and would create safety hazards for those with limited mobility.

Objections centered on protecting local restaurants, historical views and safety continued through the March 24 public art meeting, with the majority of about a dozen public comments calling for a reduced budget, elimination of lighting elements or the elimination of the project altogether.

“I do not think that uplighting any structure is appropriate as we must be looking to reduce the glare of lighting of our night sky,” Petaluma architect Colleen Mahoney said in a letter to the city.

Installation of the lighting feature would cost $10,000, according to budget records, which Mahoney also referred to in her letter.

Between 2017 and 2021, Goggin was paid more than $47,200 for completed work as outlined in his contract, according to a city staff report. That leaves less than $103,000 left in the budget for the remainder of the project’s installation, which would have to cover not only the structure materials and construction equipment rental, but also engineering, site prep and more.

A $7,000 consultation agreement was also signed in December, 2021 and amended in February 2022 to cover artist costs associated with exploration of alternative sites and development of revised project materials, said the report. Nearly $64,000 in staff expenses associated with the project have also been pulled from the public art fund, with an additional $30,000 in staff time expected. Total costs for the project since 2017, including the proposed budget, is projected to add up to about $295,000, a jump from the previous expected total cost of $230,000.

While committee members agreed that high costs for the project was a concern, they also were optimistic to send the project back to the City Council approval as they applauded Goggin for his cooperation during what has turned into a tedious process to get the project rolling.

During the meeting last Thursday, committee member Stacey Earl said a lot of the public disapproval of the project stems from pandemic-related emotional outrage and “people just want to be mad at something.”

Cheryl Coldiron was another committee member surprised to see a scarcity of support from residents prior to the meeting.

Committee member Christopher Smith also said that moving “Fine Balance” forward is exciting but bittersweet.

“I’ve always wanted this project in Petaluma,” Smith said. “But with it has come this unfortunate memory of acrimony from the community.”

With the refined project plan, one of the two sculptures at hand is expected to be installed on one of the embankments at the H Street pocket park, with the other standing within the park itself. Lighting and signing will be included, with materials installation to not exceed the budget of the remaining $102,775.

“This is what compromise looks like, when it’s painful and it’s arduous,” said Petaluma Public Art Committee Chair Melissa Abercrombie. “This is an example of community building after a lot of turmoil. And I hope that’s something we can turn to as an optimistic step forward for our community.”

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.