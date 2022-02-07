Petaluma car crash so loud it’s picked up by doorbell camera

The loud bang of a Toyota Prius striking the rear of a work truck parked in a Petaluma neighborhood Saturday evening alerted neighbors and was even picked up by a doorbell camera.

The car’s driver, Frances Castellon, 30, of Penngrove, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Petaluma police stated in a press release Sunday evening.

Around 6:54 p.m. a person reported that a Prius had collided with their work truck parked on the 400 block of Garfield Drive in Petaluma.

When police arrived they found Castellon in the driver’s seat displaying “symptoms of intoxication,” the release said.

Police estimate Castellon was traveling approximately 40-50 MPH when the Prius slammed into the rear of the parked truck.

A doorbell surveillance camera captured the image of the vehicle coming down the street. It can be seen entering from the right, as it’s just about to be lost to view, a loud crashing sound can be heard.

Damages to both vehicles were extensive and required two tow trucks and specialized tools to separate the vehicles, police said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7pyw3rF8Y-0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Witnesses of the aftermath shot footage of the tow trucks separating the Prius from the pickup truck. One of the ‘specialized tools’ was a sledgehammer, according to a person on the scene who recorded video of the efforts.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5J-VpPbLnwo">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Castellon was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In addition, a San Francisco outstanding felony warrant was also discovered during the investigation, officials said.

Castellon was later booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.